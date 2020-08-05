DFA reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad; total now at 9,627

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19 is now at 9,627, with 20 new cases reported Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also said there are 49 new recoveries, bringing the total to 5,730. A total of 695 overseas Filipinos have also died of the disease, with two new fatalities recorded in the Middle East.

To date, 3,202 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 260 in the Asia Pacific, 504 in Europe, 2,298 in the Middle East and Africa, and 140 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 115,980 people. The tally includes 2,123 deaths, 66,270 recoveries and 47,587 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News