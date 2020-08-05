CSC: 153 gov’t agencies on lockdown due to coronavirus

MANILA - At least 153 government agencies were on lockdown as of Wednesday after their employees contracted COVID-19, the Civil Service Commission said.

Metro Manila had the most number of shuttered agencies at 108, with a total of 7,472 employees who tested positive for coronavirus and 10,005 workers suspected of infection, based on a chart that CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada sent to media.

This was followed by Region IV with 16 agencies closed, and Central Visayas with 11 agencies on lockdown.

The CSC did not identify which offices were shut down.

Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao had no government office shuttered despite having employees with COVID-19.

The Bangsamoro region also had no office closed and no positive or suspected cases of COVID-19 among government workers, added the CSC.

Agency heads in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces under the second strictest quarantine level should provide employees with shuttle services and lodging while public transport is suspended, said Lizada.



“While we want to ensure the delivery of public services, huwag ho natin kakalimutan na makarating ang mga employees ng government sa kanilang offices and agencies,” she said.

(Let us not forget how to bring government employees to their offices and agencies.)

Idle government vehicles can be utilized for this or private shuttle services can be contracted, subject to Commission on Audit rules, she said.

Lizada also assured the public of the continued delivery of government services even during alternative work arrangements.