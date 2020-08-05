CHED: Internet connectivity at SUC campuses ‘uneven’

MANILA — Internet connectivity at campuses of state universities and colleges (SUCs) is uneven, with main campuses having stronger connection than external campuses, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Wednesday.

This was based on an inventory conducted by the CHED on the 400 campuses of 112 SUCs across the country, the commission's chairperson, Prospero de Vera, said.

"Ang lumalabas na trend, usually sa main campus, medyo malakas ang signal, kaya ang provider dito mga telcos," De Vera told Teleradyo.

"Pero ang external campus nila, hindi nila masyado in-invest-an ng teknolohiya, hindi naglagay ng fiber optics kaya very uneven ang connectivity across campuses ng mga public universities."

De Vera said those with weaker internet connection may have to conduct asynchronous learning, where students do not learn at the same time or place.

"Hindi ka puwedeng mag-Zoom [class], halimbawa. So ang gagawin mo, asynchronous, maga-assign ka ng materials online na babasahin nila, babasahin nila," he explained.

"'Yong iba, learning packets ang gagamitin. Nakasulat, printed materials, gagawin mo sa bahay, isa-submit mo electronically o physically sa mga eskuwelahan."

The Department of Information and Communications Technology is working with the CHED to set up free WiFi in schools, as the country shifts to new modes of teaching due to the new coronavirus disease.

The CHED has encouraged higher education institutions to implement flexible learning, which is a mix of both online and offline methods of delivering lessons to students.