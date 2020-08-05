BFAR nagbabala sa red tide sa ilang siyudad sa Visayas, Mindanao

BFAR

MAYNILA - Nag-abiso ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources na iwasan muna ang pagkain ng shellfish mula sa ilang siyudad sa Bohol, Leyte, Davao Oriental, Surigao Del Sur, at Negros Oriental dahil sa red tide.

Sa isang bulletin na inilabas noong Hulyo 30, lumalabas sa kanilang pagsisiyasat na positibo pa rin sa red tide ang mga shellfish na kinolekta sa mga sumusunod na lugar:

BOHOL

Dauis

Tagbiliran City

LEYTE

Cancabato Bay

Tacloban City

DAVAO ORIENTAL

Balite Bay

Mati City

SURIGAO DEL SUR

Lianga Bay

Samantala, nagpositibo na rin daw sa red tide toxin ang mga shellfish na nakuha nila sa Tambobo Bay, Siaton, at Bais Bay sa Bais City sa Negros Oriental.

Paalala ng tanggapan na ang kahit anong uri ng shellfish o alamang na makukuha sa lugar ay hindi ligtas kainin.

Ligtas naman daw kainin ang mga isda, hipon, squid, at mga crab na makukuha sa mga nabanggit na lugar basta't mahugasan ang mga ito nang maayos.

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown are not safe for human consumption," anila sa bulletin.

"Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking," dagdag nito.