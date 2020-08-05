Active coronavirus cases at PCOO, attached agencies now at 66

MANILA - The Presidential Communications Operations Office and its attached agencies have at least 66 active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Wednesday night, the executive office said.

Of the total, 32 active infections came from the National Printing Office (NPO), 24 from PCOO Proper, and 5 from the People's Television Network.

The APO Production Unit has 3 active cases, while both the Radio Television Malacañang and Philippine Information Agency have one.

The communications offices have logged 15 recoveries and 3 deaths among staff.

Communications Sec. Martin Andanar earlier said work-from-home arrangements have been adopted for most of their staff members.

They have also formed a COVID-19 response team to coordinate its contact tracing, testing, monitoring and isolation of personnel.--With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News