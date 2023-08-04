Villanueva urges fellow senators to recommend banning of POGOs

MANILA -- Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva vowed to personally appeal to his colleagues to sign the Chairman’s Committee Report that carries the recommendation to totally ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

Villanueva was referring to the report penned by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, which pushes for the total ban on POGOs with a one-year transition period.

“I’ll talk to our colleagues. Definitely, definitely. It’s about time (to talk to other senators),” Villanueva said, when asked if he will talk to his colleagues regarding the POGO report.

Gatchalian’s penned report only needs two more signatories to complete the required 10 signatures so it can finally be considered for plenary debate.

Senators in previous interviews have said others are not signing because of the concern about the short transition period.

Villanueva said recent raids conducted by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) in Las Piñas City and the August 1 raid in Pasay City say a lot about the continuous negative effects of POGOs in the country.

The three companies raided were all registered as POGO companies at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Villanueva noted.

“Ano ba talaga ang pakinabang nitong POGO sa atin?” the senator asked.

“It’s time to admit and accept the fact na hindi natin kaya to,” Villanueva added.