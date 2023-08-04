Trains, alternative routes available amid EDSA repairs: DOTr

MANILA -- The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has lined up several measures to accommodate commuters as portions of EDSA Bus Carousel undergo emergency repairs starting Friday night until Wednesday next week.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Don Artes said motorists and commuters who will be affected by the one-time, big-time emergency repair are expected to take the trains to avoid the expected traffic build-up at EDSA.

"[DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar] Chavez assured that the MRT is ready for the anticipated influx," he said.

MRT 3 is also ready to deploy at least two additional trainsets during peak hours if and when necessary.

"With 24 train sets available, MRT can deploy two or three more train sets if needed to accommodate 450,000 to 500,000 passengers daily with four minutes headway," Chavez told Artes.

Artes said MMDA will also implement a traffic management plan and deploy 650 traffic enforcers to manage the traffic flow along EDSA.

Portions of the EDSA Bus Carousel, from Balintawak to Buendia Avenue, will be closed to traffic starting 10 p.m. on August 4 and will be completed by 5 a.m. on August 9.

The Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) emergency road repair is due to the damages caused by previous typhoons and the ongoing effects of the monsoon rain in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The MMDA has advised motorists to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

ROAD REBLOCKING

The DPWH also announced that it will undertake reblocking in the following roads starting 11 p.m. Friday until August 7:

1. C-3 Road Eastbound, Between C. Cordero to Rizal Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City

2. C-3 Road Eastbound, Between 5th St. to Maria Clara St. (3rd lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City

3. Mac Arthur (SB), Between Calle Cuatro & Calle Uno (Outer lane), Caloocan City

4. Taft Avenue and Pedro Gil Street, Corner Pedro Gil Inner Lanes for NB & SB, Manila City

5. Mindanao Ave. (SB), Tandang Sora Avenue (Truck Lane), Quezon City

6. Commonwealth Avenue (NB), B. Soliven Street to Doña Carmen (2nd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

7. Commonwealth Avenue (NB), Kristong Hari to B. Soliven Street (3rd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

8. Aurora Blvd. (EB), Before Gilmore Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

9. C-5 Road (SB), After C-5 and Ayala heights intersection, Quezon City

10. Commonwealth Ave. (SB), Shell Gas Station to Zuzuaregue Street, Quezon City

11. C-5 Road, C-5 Road Service Road & Along Danny Floro (former Canley Road), Pasig City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 am on Monday, August 7.

