Several food delivery riders take shelter on the center island of Taft Avenue as rain drenches Metro Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Street vendors are covered by the new Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) policy prohibiting motorcycle riders to take shelter under foot bridges or flyovers to avoid rains, an official said on Friday.

Victor Nuñez, MMDA director for traffic enforcement group, said street vendors are illegal to begin with and they do not have any permit to sell.

"'Yung mga vendors, pinaghuhuli natin 'yang illegal vendors dahil bawal mag-illegal vending (sic) sa any public spaces. 'Yun ay talagang pinagbabawal," Nuñez said in a televised briefing when asked about they could take shelter under flyovers during rains.

"Mayroon kaming department diyan na nagmo-monitor at nag-ooperate ng illegal vendors," he added.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes earlier noted that riders gathering under flyovers could cause traffic jams in major roads. It is also dangerous for both riders and other motorists, he added.

Nuñez said those taking shelter sometimes occupy 2 to 3 lanes, which is dangerous most especially when there is zero visibility.

The MMDA had said it would “communicate again” with fuel companies about installing tents in their EDSA stations that could serve as shelter for riders.

Since the start of the policy's implementation on Aug. 1, 7 riders have so far been apprehended for lingering under foot bridges and flyovers, the official said.

"We are a bit lenient naman. Noong mga sumunod na araw kapag may mga enforcers kami at sumisilong ang mga riders, talagang nagpapalit lang sila ng kani-kanilang rain gears at raincoats," said Nuñez.

"After that umaalis na sila, hindi na sila nananatili sa ilalim ng footbridge," he added.

MMDA earlier said violators would be fined P1,000.