President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte during the inaugural Palace concert on April 22, 2023. Konsyerto sa Palasyo Facebook page.

MANILA – Malacañang will mount the second installment of the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” on Sunday, August 6, 2023, honoring Filipino artists.

The Presidential Communications Office said around 300 Filipino athletes would be part of the audience in the Kalayaan Grounds. The concert will be livestreamed on the social media pages of the Konsyerto sa Palasyo and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM).

Among those expected to perform on Sunday are powerhouse vocalists Chloe Redondo, Emman Buñao, Jopper Ril and Kevin Traqueña. Beatbox artists Adrian "AD BEAT" Ferrer and Neil Rey Llanes.

Pinopela, an acapela group, and The Voice France 4-chair turner Aivan Mendoza are also expected to have a special performance.

“The featured performers have mostly had viral videos on social media and were chosen for their remarkable talent and artistry,” the statement read.

The concert is a project of the Office of the President, Presidential Communications Office, and RTVM.

The inaugural Palace concert was held on April 22, recognizing the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Malacañang earlier said the concert series was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. himself.