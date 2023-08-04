MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has named former interior undersecretary Marius Corpus as the new chairperson of the body overseeing government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCS).

Corpus will succeed former Sandiganbayan Justice Alex Quiroz, who was appointed head of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) in 2022, the Presidential Communications Office said.

The President also appointed Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka as GCG commissioner.

The two officials were appointed on Thursday, based on the Palace announcement.

RELATED VIDEO