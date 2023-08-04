Filipino bishop asks Lisbon crowd: Will Christ leave LGBTQ behind?

A Filipino bishop on Thursday reminded Filipino pilgrims of World Youth Day that Jesus Christ left no one behind in his journey to the Cross, including those people that society deemed not human.

In his homily during Mass with the Filipino pilgrims, Bishop Bartolome Santos of Iba said Jesus did not discriminate against anyone's color, gender or even physical disability.

"If you are LGBTQ+ member and Jesus Christ is walking with you, will he say: 'Ano ka ba? Diyan ka muna hanggang hindi mo nasasabi kung ano ka. Saka pa lang kita isasama,'" Santos told the crowd in Saint Mary Magdalene Church in Lisbon, Portugal.

"Baka nga po when you walk with Jesus and you tell all what is in your heart and mind to Christ, then Christ will understand and bring you along in this togetherness...If you just tell Jesus Christ, 'Andiyan ka pala e, sabayan mo naman ako at maglakad tayo para mapakinggan mo ako.'"

Santos encouraged the Filipino pilgrims to make their lives a parable of the gospel and help people who are victims of abuse, harassment, trafficking and addiction.

"We cannot leave people behind us. Dahil pilay, iwanan mo 'yan? Dahil pangit? In the door of Heaven, by color ba ang pasok? Ano 'yan, United Colors of Benetton?" he joked.

"Jesus kept on walking, stopping to hear and listen to those who were not even considered human. The lepers, the possessed, the pagans, the Samaritans, the sinners. We are all here to tell the world of His love," he added.

Thursday's Mass was presided over by Bishop Rex Andrew Alarcon, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission Youth.