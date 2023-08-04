Residents of Barangay Frances in Calumpit, Bulacan use boats and improvised flotation devices as the flood in their community reach neck-deep on July 31, 2023 due to continuous rains for days. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday said it would dredge and de-silt rivers to prevent a repeat of the recent floods that swamped parts of Luzon, a problem that also required reforestation and better subdivision drainage plans.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan noted that some areas were flooded after rain-swollen rivers burst their banks.

"Mababaw na yung mga riverbeds, hindi na makayanan ang ulan na dumating d’yan sa area na ‘yan so bumaha," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Ang programa namin dito is kailangan na de-silt, i-dredge yung mga main rivers d’yan sa may Bulacan o kaya sa Pampanga area. Lalaliman natin para yung carrying capacity nila ‘pag ganyang malalakas na ulan, mas madaling dumaloy ang tubig-baha."

(The riverbeds were already shallow, they couldn't carry the rains that fell in the area. We need to de-silt and dredge rivers in Bulacan and Pampanga. We need to deepen the riverbeds and increase their carrying capacity so that come heavy rains, flood waters would flow more quickly.)

The DPWH also needs help from local governments and the environment department to strengthen reforestation because soil erosion contributes to flooding, Bonoan said.

"Yung erosion from the mountain slopes dito sa may Bulacan area ay very loose na. Siyempre yung erosion ng lupa d’yan pumupunta sa ilog, kaya [bumababaw] rin talaga yung riverbeds," he said.

(Soil in the mountain slopes in Bulacan is very loose. Eroded soil goes down to the rivers and makes the riverbeds shallower.)

The lack of comprehensive drainage programs in some subdivisions and towns "is exacerbating the situation," Bonoan said.

"Siyempre ‘pag umapaw yung tubig-baha sa ilog, it will remain doon sa kanilang lugar [dahil walang drainage plan]," the DPWH chief said.

"Again, I think land use program is also very important para makita natin yung mga drainage system at saka kung saan dapat magkaroon ng mga developments para maibsan natin yung mga ganyang problema. Kasi alam na natin na flooded areas yung mga lugar na ‘yan and yet, kung minsan pinapagayan pa rin natin ipapatayo mga subdivisions," he continued.

(Of course, water from the rivers will remain in their area if they have no drainage plans. Again, I think the land use program is also very important so we could see the drainage system and where developments should be located so that we can prevent flooding. We already know which areas are flooded easily and yet, sometimes, we still allow subdivisions to be built.)

Pampanga and Bulacan were among several areas which declared a state of calamity due to floods spawned by heavy rains from the habagat and typhoons Egay and Falcon.

The weather in parts of Luzon is expected to gradually improve from Friday as Falcon moved farther away from the country, weather forecaster PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

Watch more News on iWantTFC