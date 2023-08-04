DOH rolls out bivalent jabs among immunocompromised individuals

MANILA - Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa announced Friday that COVID-19 bivalent vaccines can now be administered to immunocompromised individuals.

Prior to this, bivalent vaccines — which offer better protection against COVID-19 as they target both the original and omicron strains of the virus — were only being administered to health workers and senior citizens as a third booster.

They should have received their second booster shots at least 4 to 6 months ago.

Herbosa told Teleradyo Serbisyo that they decided to roll out bivalent jabs to those under A3 category to speed up the utilization of the 390,000 doses of the vaccines.

“Ang uptake namin nasa 38 percent lang. Kaya because of that, dati healthcare workers at senior citizens lang so nag-decide kami, sige lahat na ng gustong magpa-vaccine ng booster, pwede na,” Herbosa said.

Herbosa said the bivalent vaccines would expire on Aug. 30.

Meanwhile, the Health chied said the public should not be alarmed by the new Omicron subvariant EG.5, which was recently detected in the Philippines.

'Wala na tayong masyadong nakikita na mga na severe pneumonia although hindi dapat tayo maging kampante," Herbosa said.

