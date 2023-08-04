Residents wade through waist-deep water to reach their houses in a flooded area of Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The death toll from the recent heavy rains and floods brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by typhoon Egay has climbed to 29, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday.

Over 3 million people or 805,621 families across the country were affected by the devastation, according to the disaster office. Some 287,000 people took shelter in 648 evacuation centers, it added.

The NDRRMC reported in its latest bulletin that 165 individuals were injured, while 11 people remained missing.

Meanwhile, the cost of damage to infrastructure was estimated at P3.631 billion. The NDRRMC recorded around 54,400 damaged houses and 2,200 destroyed houses.

The damage to agriculture was pegged at P1.950 billion.

The NDRRMC data showed that 11 provinces and 18 cities or municipalities declared a state of calamity.

Government has distributed around P275 million worth of assistance, the NDRRMC said.