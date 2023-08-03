CAAP confirms missing Cessna 152 found in Apayao; 2 dead

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the wreckage of the missing Cessna 152 was found by local search teams in Luna, Apayao. CAAP handout

MANILA - After two days of search, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed Thursday that the wreckage of the missing Cessna 152 has been found by search teams in Luna, Apayao.

The location of the training aircraft is approximately 50 kilometers from its intended destination, the Tuguegarao Airport.

The search teams retrieved the bodies of the pilot and student pilot on board the training aircraft around Thursday noon in Sitio Matad, Brgy. Salvacion.

The CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AIIB) dispatched a team of investigators to the crash site.

The AAIIB investigators will examine the wreckage, gather evidence, and interview witnesses to determine the cause of the crash.

Their findings will be crucial in understanding the circumstances that led to the incident.

The aircraft, with registration number RP-C8958, went missing on August 1 after departing from the Laoag International Airport at 12:16 p.m. It was scheduled to arrive at Tuguegarao Airport at 3:16 p.m.

The Cessna 152 is a popular American two-seater, fixed-tricycle-gear, general aviation airplane primarily used for flight training and personal use.

CAAP said it will provide updates on the progress of the investigation as these become available.

This is the fifth air incident this year and the third involving a Cessna aircraft. The first Cessna plane that crashed this year was last January 24, 2023 in Isabela, and the second Cessna air incident happened last February 18 in Albay.

CAAP confirmed that all Cessna aircraft that crashed this year did not send a distress signal, and no one survived.

The other two aircraft incidents involve an ambulance helicopter, which is still missing in Balabac, Palawan. The other is an emergency landing of an R44 helicopter in Bukidnon, with all on board surviving the emergency landing.

