Slain PMA cadet Darwin Dormitorio died due to blunt traumatic injuries to the abdomen, according to an autopsy report.



MANILA — A Baguio court found 2 Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets guilty of slight physical injuries over the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio in 2019.

PMA cadets Julius Carlo Tadena and Christian Zacarias were sentenced to 30 days, while 3 doctors were acquitted of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Tadena and 2 other cadets are still facing hazing charges, while the doctors have pending administrative cases.

Dormitorio, 20, died September 2019 after allegedly taking beatings from his upperclassmen. He was hospitalized twice in the month leading to his death and had bruises on his stomach consistent with hazing.

Police investigation also revealed that an improvised stun gun was used to electrocute the cadet.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

