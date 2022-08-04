Vice President Sara Duterte. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has been named national convenor for an education conference that will be held by the United Nations (UN) next month, the intergovernmental body said Thursday.

In a statement, the UN in the Philippines said "Duterte will lead the national consultations and ensure that consultations are intersectoral and multisectoral, inclusive and results-oriented" for the Transforming Education Summit (TES), to be held on Sept. 19 during the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

The TES seeks to "elevate education to the top of the global political agenda and to maximize public awareness and engagement," it said.

The summit offers an opportunity for an "inclusive" discussion on actions needed to "reverse" the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on SDG 4, the UN added.

SDG 4 is one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals that aims to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all."

"I am optimistic that with Vice-President Sara Duterte as national convenor, the Philippines will chart a strategy and roadmap to address the learning losses caused by the pandemic and bring us back on track to achieving the global goals on education," said Gustavo Gonzalez, the UN's resident coordinator in the Philippines.

Earlier this year, a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said school closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic have "deepened education inequality."

"In addition to missed learning, school closures deprive children of the benefits to their safety, health, nutrition and overall wellbeing provided by schools," the UNICEF said in the report.

"School closures also pose long-term economic consequences: the current generation of learners could stand to lose as much as $17 trillion dollars in lifetime earnings in present value as a result of school closures, representing 14 percent of today’s global [gross domestic product]," it added.

