QC Mayor Joy Belmonte denies dad Sonny has died

MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Thursday denied reports that her father, former House Speaker Sonny Belmonte, has passed away.

In a statement, the younger Belmonte said her father, who was also a former mayor of Quezon City, is "alive and well."

"There are false reports circulating online that my father, former Quezon City Mayor and Speaker of the House of Representatives Sonny Belmonte, has passed away," she said.

"There is absolutely no truth to this alleged 'Breaking News' item. By God's Grace, my father is alive, well, and in good spirits," she added.

She also thanked those who expressed concern and informed her of the said rumors.

"I would like to thank those who expressed concern, and took the time to verify if the reports were true or not. I can assure everyone that my Dad is perfectly healthy," Belmonte said.

"Like other fake news of this nature, I can only speculate its origins, and wonder why several deceptive artcards were posted at approximately the same time. Needless to say, I would like to request all truth-loving netizens to kindly refrain from sharing this false information, and if possible, correct it if they encounter it on their social media feeds," she added.