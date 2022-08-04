Eligible Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 4,439 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Thursday.

This is the highest single-day tally in nearly six months or since Feb. 10, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,773, after 11 new deaths were also reported.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 34,213, while total recoveries are at 3,695,323.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,790,309. The first infection was recorded on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 1,428 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 31 to August 3 is at 18.4 percent, Guido said.

The Philippines reported 24,100 new COVID-19 cases and 744 severely and critically ill patients during the week of July 25-31, the DOH said Monday.

It means there were 3,443 infections on average per day during the period, according to a DOH bulletin. The figure is 24 percent higher than the previous week's 2,791 average daily cases.

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

