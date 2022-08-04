Photo from Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles' Facebook post.



MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday denied a circulating social media post that claimed President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has declared August 9 a special non-working holiday in honor of the late President Fidel V. Ramos.

"Hindi po ito totoo at walang inilalabas na anunsyo o proklamasyon tungkol dito," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a post on her official Facebook account.

(This is not true and no announcement or proclamation has been released about this.)

“Maging mapanuri tayo sa mga nababasa at nakikita na social media,” she added.

(Let us carefully study what we read and see on social media.)

Malacañang earlier confirmed that the late president will be accorded a state funeral with full military honors when he is finally laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9.

Marcos has also declared a 10-day period of national mourning for the former president from July 31 to August 9.

— Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News



