MANILA — A large part of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience a rainy weekend as a brewing low pressure area east of the Visayas traverses Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday.

The low pressure area will cross Central and Southern Luzon starting Friday until the weekend, bringing rains over the vast swaths of the island, PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Clauren-Jorda said that the LPA — which was last spotted 170 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay — has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it passes across Luzon but the likelihood increases when it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Starting Thursday afternoon until the evening, parts of Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Quezon province will already experience rainy weather brought about by the LPA, Clauren-Jorda added.

In Metro Manila, rain showers are expected due to localized thunderstorms.

The weather agency has not raised any gale warning.

Clauren-Jorda however warned of possible landslides and flashfloods in the Bicol Region and southern Luzon, especially in low-lying areas, because expected rains in these areas may sometimes be moderate to heavy.

