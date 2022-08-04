MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday that 8,667 elementary teachers out of 17,149 examinees, and 10,193 secondary teachers out of 20,191 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers given in June 2022.

Charline Tiquin Juntilla of Compostela Valley State College in Montevista topped the elementary level with a rating of 93.40 percent, while Marvin Cabel Nillas, also from the same college, topped the secondary level with a rating of 94 percent.

Jourdyn Baco Pansoy of Mindanao State University and Jessa Mae Pinote from Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College) placed second and third in the elementary level with ratings of 91.80 percent and 91.20 percent, respectively.

In the secondary level, Marjorie Palconit Noquera of Leyte Normal University placed second with a rating of 93.60 percent, while Alvin Zantua Tan of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa placed third with a rating of 93 percent.

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

ELEMENTARY LEVEL

SECONDARY LEVEL

