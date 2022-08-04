Chao Tiao Yumol, the suspect in the shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila campus that claimed 3 lives, is taken into custody at the Quezon City Police District on July 24, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The camp of slain former Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay expects the trial of suspect Chao Tiao Yumol to finished in 6 months, the family's lawyer said Thursday.

Yumol is facing three counts of murder, one count of frustrated murder, and carnapping, according to Furigay counsel Quirino Esguerra.

"If we will follow the latest circular of the Supreme Court regarding speedy trial, this trial may not last for more than 6 months. We will prosecute him to the fullest and ensure his conviction considering again his admission in national television and radio that he committed those crimes," he told ANC's Headstart.

Yumol's admission, however, was inadmissible in court as it was not made in the presence of his lawyers, Esguerra said.

"That is inadmissible in court but that was voluntarily given without asking him. He provided that statement in national television. Accordingly, before his lawyers came he was already prepared to sign an extrajudicial confession but he withdrew his commitment to sign that extrajudicial confession," he said.

"What saddens my clients was the too much exposure given to him and he gave a lot of statements without even basis. I’d like to reiterate, his allegations are false, malicious and all are practical lies and not true. As early as 2019 and 2021, there are already certificates issued by reputable agencies... clearing my clients as to these allegations."

The suspect is also facing multiple counts of cyber libel prior to his attack against the former mayor, Esguerra said said.

"We will be concentrating on the murder cases because the family was practically saddened-- close to 70 cyberlibel cases were still pending in court," he said.

"He has 8 pending warrants of arrest and yet he was not apprehended. We pleaded with several authorities and this guy was not apprehended until such time he committed the gruesome murder."

Furigay and her long-time aide Victor Capistrano were killed in the shooting at Ateneo de Manila University last month. The school's security guard Jeneven Bandiala was also slain.

Yumol holds a grudge against the Furigays over the closure of a clinic near the Lamitan City Hall, according to their legal counsel. The police said Yumol, a doctor, was a "determined assassin."