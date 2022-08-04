MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has confirmed the identity of the recaptured 85-year-old drug lord fugitive Frank Chua through fingerprint examination.

In a statement, the NBI said the arrested person on July 28 bearing the name Tsai Rong Chang is indeed the wanted fugitive Frank Chua, who also used the name Tsai Jung Shui in 2003.

The NBI said Chua had repeatedly refused to admit that he is Frank Chua.

But latest fingerprint matching conducted by the NBI-Dactyloscopy Division confirmed that Frank Chua, Tsai Jung Shui, and Tsai Rong Chang "are one and the same person."

BACKGROUND

Chua was first arrested in 1989, together with other subjects, for smuggling 58 kilograms of shabu in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

But all of them escaped from the Vigan Provincial Jail in March 1990.

The NBI said Chua hid in several places in the Philippines and was re-arrested by the agency's operatives at Subic Bay Freeport Zone on July 4, 2003. He was turned over to the New Bilibid Prison but again escaped the succeeding year.

Chua was then recaptured by the NBI last July 28 in Sampaloc, Manila, and was sent back to the Bilibid.

