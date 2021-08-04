Vaccinated health workers in Cebu City who got COVID-19 are asymptomatic, mild

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Over 100 vaccinated health-care workers in Cebu City have contracted COVID-19, but are only either asymptomatic or mildly ill, a city government official said Wednesday.

"There are 132 medical workers, from doctors, nurses, assistant nurses, medtech, laboratory technician that got COVID. Only 1 of them (is) unvaccinated," Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"But the good news, 95 percent of them are asymptomatic and mild... In other words, vaccine really works," he added.

He did not say the vaccine brand that the health-care workers received and if they were double-dose vaccinated.

Cebu is experiencing a resurgence in cases of the coronavirus amid the presence of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

The Philippine government reintroduced tougher restrictions on movement in Cebu to stem fresh COVID-19 cases and prevent straining hospitals' capacity to treat patients.

From Aug. 1 to 15, Cebu City is under modified enhanced community quarantine, while the rest of Cebu province is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Garganera said the city government, together with the Department of Health and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, were still recruiting about 300 nurses to augment the city's private hospitals.

The city government had already hired 100 nurses, who were deployed to hospitals, and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF).

He bared that in the past three months, some 88 nurses left to work abroad.

"That's why there's also a scarcity because some of them left and you can't also blame them," Garganera said.

On Tuesday, Cebu City recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total to 30,525. The tally includes 26,519 recoveries, 952 fatalities and 3,054 active cases.

The city government has so far administered 187,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of those, 120,773 were first shots while 66,751 were second dose.

