Hawaii to allow travelers from Manila to skip mandatory 10-day quarantine

MANILA - The state of Hawaii has allowed travelers from Manila to skip the state's mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

This, after Hawaii included the Philippines in its Safe Travels Program.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said Philippine Consul General in Honolulu Joselito Jimeno called on Hawaii Governor David Ige to express the appreciation of the Philippine government with Hawaii's decision.

As a trusted testing partner, passengers of Philippine Airlines from Manila to Honolulu can bypass the mandatory 10-day quarantine provided they present a negative RT-PCR test taken at a PAL-accredited laboratory 72 hours before departure from the Philippines.

Ige said the state is looking forward to restart international travel with the Philippines on a more "robust and regular basis".

Jimeno also informed Ige that the local Filipino community in Hawaii was been supporting the state's efforts to increase the vaccination rate.

Ige expressed his appreciation for the community's efforts, noting that people-to-people links are sometimes more effective in convincing more people to get vaccinated.