Gatchalian eyes VP post, seeks tandem with Sara Duterte

MANILA - Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said he intends to run for the position of vice president, but only if he is chosen as the running-mate of potential presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio.

"I’m vying for the vice president position, but this is still very fluid... It’s very fluid at this point because it’s still being discussed with groups. There’s no final decision yet ," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I will not run for VP [if I am not Mayor Sara's running-mate]. I have already signified my intention to her. I even thanked her for drafting me in her team," he added.

Gatchalian, who may still run for another term as senator, said after years of being a lawmaker, he wants to return to the executive side. He was previously a mayor of Valenzuela City.

"I feel that I can contribute much more in the executive once I go back to the executive side and practice everything that I’ve learned," he said.

"Again, it’s quite fluid at this point. It’s my intention. My mind and my heart is open to that and I’m still talking to Sen. Sotto for the arrangements," he said, referring to Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who is also known to be running for the vice presidency next year.

