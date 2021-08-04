DENR declares annual 3-month off season in Mt. Apo

DAVAO CITY— Trekking activities have been prohibited in Mount Apo for 3 months after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Protected Area Management Board (DENR-PAMB) declared the annual off-season to give way for the mountain's rehabilitation.

According to a resolution by the PAMB, the off-season for 2021 covers the months of July, August and September.

The DENR clarified that the off-season covers trails from the Davao region but starting next year, this would cover both trails from Davao and Cotabato.

The department said the off-season aims to give way for the implementation of the Mt. Apo Natural Park's (MANP) rehabilitation, improvement of public services, disaster risk prevention, biodiversity preservation, and strengthening of law enforcement mechanisms.

"The action plan during the off-season will comprise greening program which include tree planting along the trails, seedling propagation and wildling collection as well as site adoption for the reforestation activities," DENR-Davao said in a statement.

The off season will also allow the flora and fauna of Mount Apo to have an "undisturbed" period, especially since these months are the breeding or mating period of some bird species.

Mount Apo, the country's highest mountain, is a biodiversity hotspot, making it among the country's ASEAN Heritage Parks and Protected Areas proclaimed under the National Integrated Protected Areas Systems.

Off-season for 2022 will cover the months of June, July and August, according to the resolution.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo