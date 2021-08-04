THAILAND -- Puwede ng magparehistro online ang mga expatriate sa Thailand kabilang na ang mga Pilipino para sa libreng COVID-19 vaccine mula sa Thailand government. Bisitahin ang link na ito para sa mga interesadong magparehistro. Kasama sa kailangang i-upload sa online registration ang passport, email at mobile number.

Sa anunsiyo ng MedPark Government Hospital sa Thailand, ang mga sumusunod na expatriate ang puwedeng mag-avail ng government allocated free vaccine:

hindi pa nakakapagpabakuna ng anumang COVID-19 vaccine senior citizens na mahigit 60 taong gulang may underlying disease/s mahigit 12 linggong buntis

Samantala, nag-anunsiyo naman ang Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs na puwede na ring magparehistro online para sa libreng unang dose ng COVID-19 vaccine ang mga dayuhang residente. Prayoridad din muna nila ang parehong klasipikasyong inilabas ng Medpark Hospital para sa mga expat.

Ang mga sumusunod na foreign residents at migrant workers ang puwedeng magparehistro sa website ng Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs:



With non-immigrant visas, permanent resident card, Thailand elite card, work permit and dependent Diplomats/ International Organisations



under the Ministry of Labour's MoUs



with social security Number

Sa mga Pilipino sa Thailand na interesadong magpa-rehistro, bisitahin ang Expatvac registration site mula sa Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.