Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— More than half of students in the Asia-Pacific region who switched to remote learning still prefer in-person classes, according to a recent survey commissioned by cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

The survey showed that 55 percent of children in the region preferred face-to-face instruction than distance education while 45 percent said they liked remote learning better.

While the percentage of those who rejected remote learning is high, it is low compared with other regions, Kaspersky noted.

The survey found that 75 percent of children in Latin America, 73 percent from Africa, and 58 percent from the Middle East preferred in-person classes over remote learning.

Seventy-four percent of Asia Pacific students said they dislike online learning because of too much screen time while 60 percent complained of technical problems.

More than half or 57 percent of students said it was difficult to understand learning materials on remote learning compared to offline classes, according to the survey.

"The required transition to remote learning during the pandemic has been a real challenge for children, parents, and teachers alike. The curriculum needs to be quickly restructured so it doesn't affect student learning," said Andrey Sidenko, who heads Kaspersky's online child safety department.

For children in the Asia Pacific region, the hardest subjects to learn remotely are mathematics (48 percent), chemistry (28 percent), physics (25 percent), and biology (25 percent), the survey found.

The survey also showed that 68 percent of parents in the region do not want to continue with remote learning after the pandemic.

Last July, a survey from the Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality and Relevant Education found that nearly half or 40 percent of Filipino students do not want remote learning to continue for the next school year.

Philippine schools switched to remote learning last year as in-person classes were banned due to the threat of COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would not allow the resumption of in-person classes until children are vaccinated against the respiratory illness.

