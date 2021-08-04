Courtesy of the Office of the Vice President

MANILA — The opposition coalition 1Sambayan on Wednesday said it wants to "sit down" with Vice President Leni Robredo following reports of her "exploratory talks" with possible 2022 contenders Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Tito Sotto.

“Ang suggestion natin ngayon humarap si VP Leni sa buong convenors group na 20 members, at dun magandang mahinog ang aming pagtingin sa mga nagaganap,” 1Sambayan convenor Fr. Albert Alejo said.

The Office of the Vice President recently confirmed that talks happened also between Robredo and the camp of Sen. Richard Gordon, who is reportedly running also in next year's polls.

“Siguro within this week or next week, magkaroon ng panahon si VP Leni at doon namin mabubuo ang interpretasyon sa mga nangyaring pag-uusap nila o hindi nangyaring pag-uusap,” Alejo said.

Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes, one of the nominees of 1Sambayan along with Robredo, recently aired his disappointment over the supposed meetings of the Vice President with those "aligned" with the administration.

But according to former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, another 1Sambayan convenor, that was not the case.

“She is in fact trying to get them to unite with one opposition candidate. I’m sorry Mr. Senator Trillanes, I don’t think that by talking to Sotto and Lacson, Leni is already waltzing with them. No she is not, from my own point of view,” Morales said.

Robredo has yet to decide whether she would seek the presidency next year, but admitted she is open to it.