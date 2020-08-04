'We're being cut off': Official names PhilHealth executives allegedly involved in corruption

MANILA - A board member of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) said Tuesday the alleged corruption issues in the agency were attempted to be solved internally, but there are officials supposedly preventing the truth to come out.

Alejandro Cabading, a certified public accountant who is part of the agency's board of directors, said he and other board members have been trying to investigate the alleged corrupt practices within the agency, but they are being cutoff.

"Let me make it clear that we are trying to solve it inside. Then nothing happens. That is why the four of us, the board of directors, we're talking about it," Cabading said during a Senate investigation.

"Anong magagawa natin dito? Mukhang wala naman itong mapupuntahan. Ipapa-investigate natin, ini-intimidate naman 'yung mga tao sa loob na nag-investigate," he added.

Cabading said they cannot do anything about the corruption within the agency because those involved in it are high-ranking officials.

He then expressed hope that the ongoing Senate probe can stop the corrupt practices in the agency.

"'Yung question na 'yun, I hope you don't mind, I'm sending it back to you. We're sending it back to you, through this investigation... Things that we cannot, hindi namin magawa sa loob, dahil we are being cut off," Cabading said.

Among those identified by Cabading were:

Renato Limsiaco Jr., Senior Vice President, Fund Management Sector;

Dennis Mas, Senior Vice President, Management Services Sector;

Rodolfo del Rosario Jr., Senior Vice President, Office of the SVP, Legal Sector; and,

Atty. Jonathan Mangaoang, Corporate Secretary, PhilHealth Board of Directors.

Cabading said these officials have been in PhilHealth even before President and CEO Ricardo Morales took over the agency.

He also said these people should be replaced for corruption in PhilHealth to stop.

"Palitan po ang mga taong na-mention ko," Cabading said.

Del Rosario denied Cabading's allegations, saying that they are the ones who are fighting corruption within the agency.

He also said he will be wiling to take legal action against Cabading if the official failed to prove his claims.

Del Rosario, likewise, told senators that he will be revealing more about what Cabading did in PhilHealth in an executive session.

The Senate investigation into alleged irregularities in the state-run firm was held as lawmakers eye to amend the law that created the agency to stem corruption and embezzlement in the office mandated to shoulder the medical bills of Filipinos.

- with a report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News