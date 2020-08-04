P&G, USAID shore up DOH's Bida Solusyon campaign

Courtesy of DOH

MANILA - Two US-related entities will give a leg up to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday, as nationwide cases of the virus surpassed 106,000.

US multinational firm Procter & Gamble (P&G) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will help expand the "BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19" information campaign in a bid to reach more virus-weary Filipinos nationwide, said Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, DOH director for health promotion and communication service.

The Alden Richards-fronted campaign, which was first launched in July, aims to encourage the public to wear face masks, frequently wash their hands, observe physical distancing, and rely on verified information.

"It is an initiative to empower each Filipino to fight the virus by practicing healthy habits in their households and in their daily routines," Ho said in a virtual media forum.

For the second phase of the campaign, the Philippine branch of the US consumer products giant will provide some 70,000 home kits containing its essential hygiene products.

P&G will also produce educational materials, which will be published on digital platforms, radio and TV, and will also be promoted on their partner supermarkets nationwide.

"We commit to be a force for good of the country and the Filipinos by using our brands, our marketing resources and our sales expertise to help the Department of Health in the BIDA Solusyon campaign," said P&G Philippines president and general manager Raffy Fajardo.

The company, which lent support to the health agency during the 2003 SARS outbreak and 2011 H1N1 flu pandemic, has also donated some 1 million medical grade face masks to DOH.

Meanwhile, the USAID, which provided financial and technical assistance for the first phase of the campaign, will help distribute the home kits to vulnerable sectors. It will prioritize the elderly, immuno-compromised, pregnant women, and young children.

"Ngayong hinaharap natin ang COVID-19 pandemic, the ReachHealth project of USAID expanded its assistance to the DOH, local government units in managing outbreaks from risk communications, case management and prevention to local mitigation measures," said Easter Dasmarinas, the project's deputy chief of party.

As of August 3, the Philippines had 106,330 coronavirus infections, of which 38,405 were active cases.

It also included 2,104 patients who succumbed to the disease and 65,821 who recovered from the virus.

