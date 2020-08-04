Number of overseas Filipinos with coronavirus tops 9,600

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a VERO E6 cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19 surpassed 9,600, with 10 new cases reported Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In its latest bulletin, the agency reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 693.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from COVID-19 is also up by 28 to 5,681, it added.

“As we continue to battle against this pandemic, the DFA rallies the Filipinos here and abroad to cooperate and responsibly adhere to precautionary measures of the local health authorities of the respective countries in which they reside,” the DFA said in a statement.

To date, 3,233 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 254 in the Asia Pacific Region, 512 in Europe, 2,327 in the Middle East and Africa, and 140 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 112,593 people. The tally includes 2,115 deaths, 66,049 recoveries, and 44,429 active cases. - With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News