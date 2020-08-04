Number of House workers sick with coronavirus rises to 34

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday reported a new case of COVID-19 among its staffers, raising the tally of its infected workers to 34.
The patient is a male employee from the Engineering Department, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said in a statement.
He tested positive on July 27 when he underwent rapid antibody test as part of the State of the Nation Address screening protocol.
His RT-PCR test confirmed he is positive for COVID-19.
Prior to July 27, he reported for work on July 20, 21 and 26.
Montales said contact tracing is ongoing.
- With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
House of Representatives COVID-19 cases, House of Representatives coronavirus cases, Philippines COVID-19 update, House of Representatives COVID-19 infected workers, Rodrigo Duterte 5th SONA, House of Representatives 26 coronavirus cases