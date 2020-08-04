Nat'l Printing Office suspends work 'til Aug. 14 as 32 personnel contract COVID-19

MANILA - Work at the premises of the National Printing Office in Quezon City is suspended until Aug. 14 after 32 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the government printer said Tuesday.

The work suspension started on Monday to give way to the disinfection of the printing office, NPO director Francisco Vales, Jr. said.

"The NPO has adopted a work-from-home arrangement during this period, with precautionary measures in line with existing safety policies are continually being implemented within the office," the NPO said in a statement.

The NPO joins other government offices that have suspended office work due to COVID-19 infections among its personnel such as Radio Television Malacañang, the People's Television Network, and the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Office work at the NPO will resume on Aug. 17, Vales said.