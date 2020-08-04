Morales: PhilHealth whistle-blower kicked out of PNP, facing sexual harassment raps

MANILA - A former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) officer who blew the lid off alleged corruption in the agency is retaliating against officials after failing to secure a position he desired, PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales said Tuesday.

"He was vengeful because I refused to give him a position he was not qualified," Morales claimed in a Senate hearing, referring to former anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Montes Keith.

He alleged that Keith wanted to take Estrobal Laborte's position as head executive assistant after the latter stepped down to pursue further studies.

During the hearing, Morales also said Keith was dropped from the Philippine National Police's rolls for going AWOL in 2017.

As a graduating cadet of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in 2019, Keith "resigned from the good of the service," which Morales said a euphemism for honor violation.

"Right now, ngayon na umalis siya sa PhilHealth, meron hong 4 na complaint sa kaniya [na] sexual harassment. So he's not qualified for the position that he applied for," the PhilHealth chief added.

Keith earlier alleged that some PhilHealth officials made off P15 billion in loot through various rackets in the state insurer.

He tendered his resignation in July due to alleged widespread corruption in the agency.