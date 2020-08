ILOILO CITY- Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said Tuesday he would go on 14-day self-quarantine after he was exposed to two of the city's confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Treñas made the announcement on his Facebook page. He will start his quarantine Tuesday, August 4.

More details to follow.

- report from Cherry Palma, ABS-CBN News