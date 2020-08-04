DOH nanawagan sa mga doctor, nars na gustong tumulong sa COVID-19 'danger zones'

Kinumpirma ni Dr. Renilyn Reyes ng Department of Health Western Visayas na natanggap nila nitong Martes ng umaga ang memorandum ni DOH Asec. Roy Ferrer, head ng Field Implementation and Coordination Team ng Visayas at Mindanao, na nanawagan ng karagdagang licensed physicians at nurse para tumulong sa itinuturing na "danger zones" sa bansa.

“According to this memorandum ginhambal diri in the spirit of bayanihan we are asking your office to solicit 20 doctors which may include deputized physicians and nurses to assist our kababayans in Luzon and NCR to be deployed to targeted private hospitals in the danger zone," ani Reyes.

Kasunod ng natanggap na memo, inanunsyo ng DOH 6 sa publiko na bukas ang kanilang opisina para sa mga doktor at nars na boluntaryong magpapa-deploy sa National Capital Region, Region 3, at Region IV-A.

Nagpalabas naman ng provisions ang ahensya sa mga interesadong mag-volunteer.

“These are pre deployment orientation and capacity building, complete PPEs, full board and lodging, full payment of traveling expenses from point of origin and point of destination and vice versa, diligent monitoring of health status and condition, reasonable 14 day working schedule deployment, observe mandatory quarantine period post deployment with pay," ani Reyes.

Dagdag pa ni Reyes, maaaring galing sa government o private na ospital ang volunteer.

Ayon kay Reyes, wala pang schedule kung kalian ipapadala ang mga volunteer doctor at nurse. Malalaman ito kung may nagpalista na o tumungo sa kanilang opisina para sa nasabing trabaho.

Ayon kay Reyes, sa Western Visayas, nasa 90 na na health workers ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19. Umabot na sa 46 ang naka-recover habang 44 pa ang active cases.

Sa buong rehiyon, aabot na sa 1,621 ang total confirmed cases sa Western Visayas.