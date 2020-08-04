Agri department assures enough food supply for MECQ areas

People purchase goods from a weekend market in Eastwood, Quezon City on July 17, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There is enough food supply for Metro Manila and nearby provinces that reverted to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said Tuesday as some households resorted to panic buying of goods.

"Mayroon po tayong sapat na pagkain from rice, mayroon ding vegetables and fruits at tsaka chickens ay sobrang-sobra po, ganoon din ang fisheries," Dar said during a Palace press briefing.

(We have enough food from rice, vegetables, fruits, and chickens. There is also fish.)

While there is ample food supply, Dar said the Department of Agriculture is monitoring the transport of goods to ensure that there would be no problems in checkpoints.

"Ang ating imu-monitor po ngayon iyong movement ng food supplies para hindi maantala para doon sa galing sa kanayunan, sa mga probinsiya ay sana wala na namang mga problema diyan sa mga checkpoints," he added.

(We will monitor the movement of food supplies from the provinces to ensure that there will be no problems in checkpoints.)

Metro Manila on Tuesday along with neighboring provinces Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal reverted to a stricter MECQ as President Rodrigo Duterte heeded the call of healthcare workers for a "time out" amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Dar said he has received an initial report of problems in food transportation from Benguet to the capital region, and appealed to local government units to allow the unhampered movement of goods.

"Please let us try to help, dapat magtulungan po tayo. Sama-sama po tayo diyan para walang mabulok na mga vegetables na galing Benguet at para makarating po dito sa Metro Manila," he said.

(We should help each other so that there will be no rotting vegetables from Benguet to Metro Manila.)

