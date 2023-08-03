Possible crash site of a missing Cessna plane

MANILA — Rough terrain and bad weather in the mountainous Cagayan province could hamper the search for a Cessna plane that went missing this week, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Thursday.

Authorities deployed a new batch of rescue teams on Thursday to search for the Cessna plane 152 that was carrying a pilot instructor and a student pilot of a flying school, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said.

"Meron na tayong dineploy, kaya lang weather permits. Ang problema natin masukal yung lugar una. Ikalawa, kung mababaw yung clouds e delikado naman sa helicopter para mag-penetrate sa area kung walang visibility," told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(We deployed rescuers but their operations depend on the weather. The area is dense with trees. Second, if the clouds are low, it's dangerous for a chopper to penetrate an area with no visibility.)

The missing aircraft took off from the Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte on Tuesday afternoon. Its planned route included a touch-and-go activity at the Cauayan Airport before its final destination at Tuguegarao Airport.

It went missing without sending a distress signal and may have crashed in Cagayan, the CAAP said.

Authorities are not ruling out the possibility that bad weather or turbulence could have caused the plane's crash — the third aviation mishap this year involving a Cessna.

"Unang-una ‘yung umalis sa Laoag ‘yan maganda, clear skies. Pumunta ng Cauayan Airport patungong Tuguegarao maganda rin [ang panahon]. Ang hindi lang natin masiguro kung naka-encounter sila ng turbulence kasi tabi-tabi pong bundok ‘yan eh," Apolinario said.

(The skies were clear when they left Laoag. The weather was okay when they went to Cauayan Airport, too. We're not sure if they encountered turbulence after because the area is ringed by mountains.)

He added that the pilot was familiar with the area and was taking the usual route of the flying school.

Three other aircraft owned by the flying school involved in the incident were grounded, the official said.