67 rescued in boat mishap off Quezon, no casualties reported

All 60 passengers and 7 crew members of MBCA JOVELLE EXPRESS 3, which got damaged near Polillo Island in Quezon, have been rescued. Photo courtesy of PCG Southern Tagalog.

MANILA - Maritime authorities rescued 60 passengers and 7 crew members of a passenger boat after it was damaged in the waters off Polillo Island in Quezon province on Thursday.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, they received reports that the forward part of the Motorbanca Jovelle Express 3 got damaged after it was hit by something hard, causing it to take water.

All passengers were provided with life vests prior to leaving the port amid good weather, PCG also said.

PCG Southern Tagalog likewise said that the boat's prescribed capacity is 80 individuals, which means that the number of those on board is within the limits of the motorbanca.

The boat left Patnanungan Port at 10 a.m. with 60 passengers and 7 crew members. It was supposed to go to Real, Quezon. By 1 p.m. the Coast Guard Sub Station Patnanungan received a message from one of the passengers informing them of the incident.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched a team to the area to help the stranded passengers.

All passengers and crew members have been brought to the barangay hall of Barangay Macnit in Polillo. All of them are in good physical condition.

PCG added that they are currently waiting for another boat to transport the passengers and crew to their destination.

PCG says maritime officials will investigate the cause of the incident to determine the necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences.

The PCG added they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

RELATED VIDEO