A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,047 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,762, after 13 new deaths were also reported.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 31,992. According to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido, there has been a decline in active cases for the second straight day.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,785,869. The first infection was recorded on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 1,011 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 31 to August 2 is at 18.4 percent, Guido said.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,693,115.

The Philippines reported 24,100 new COVID-19 cases and 744 severely and critically ill patients last week, the Department of Health said Monday.

The country logged an average of 3,443 infections per day from July 25 to 31, according to a DOH bulletin. The figure is 24 percent higher than the previous week's 2,791 average daily cases.

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

