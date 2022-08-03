MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed his lead physician Dr. Samuel Zacate as director-general of the Food and Drug Administration, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed Zacate's appointment as FDA chief.

Zacate "is a known public health advocate with years of expertise in medicine and medical consultancy in other government units," which include the Public Attorneys Office and Presidential Security Group Hospital, Cruz-Angeles in a press briefing.

He is a diplomate of the Philippine Society for Venereology and a fellow of the International College of Surgeons, said the Palace official.

In July, Zacate served as Marcos' lead physician when he experienced a second bout of COVID-19.

"He (Zacate) is qualified plus he has several distinctions so we are not sure if his being a personal physician factored into this, considering he ticks all the boxes, meaning lahat ng requirements bilang FDA [chief] he fulfilled," Cruz-Angeles said.

(He fulfilled all requirements for FDA chief.)

DOH Undersecretary Eric Domingo had led the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until he resigned in January. FDA deputy director general Oscar Gutierrez was then assigned as officer-in-charge.