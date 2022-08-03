President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of The Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has named the acting head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), his adviser for military affairs, and the director-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos appointed Carlo Dimayuga as the acting chairperson of the MMDA, replacing lawyer Romando Artes. The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to release details about Dimayuga.

Marcos also picked retired Police B/Gen. Roman "Popong" Felix as Secretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs (OPAMA).

Felix was head of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, and then of the Police Regional Office 1, according to Cruz-Angeles.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) "Matikas" Class of 1983, Felix served as well in other units at the Philippine National Police's regional and national offices.

Retired Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan, meanwhile, will serve under Felix as OPAMA Undersecretary. According to Cruz-Angeles, the retired general had served the Philippine Marine Corps, where he became commandant, and the Philippine Navy.

Caculitan belongs to the PMA "Makatao" Class of 1989.

Retired Gen. Isagani Nerez, meanwhile, is designated as Undersecretary for Police Affairs at the OPAMA.

A lawyer, Nerez is a member of the PMA "Maharlika" Class of 1984 and has served in several units of the national police including the Police Anti-Crime Emergency Response and the directorate for Integrated Police Operations, Eastern Mindanao.

Nerez was the head of the Baguio City Police Office and of the Cordillera Police Regional Office, the Palace said.

The FDA portfolio, meanwhile, was given to Dr. Samuel Zacarte, Marcos' lead physician during his bout with COVID-19 this year.

Zacarte is currently a doctor at the Presidential Security Group and is a known health advocate, Cruz-Angeles said.

Lawyer Nesauro Firme has been designated at the Judicial and Bar Council. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Santo Tomas, and had also worked as an executive assistant at the MMDA.

"Atty. Firme is a senior partner of Oliva Firme and Associates and a former faculty of the Colleges of Law of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and Jose Rizal University, respectively," Cruz-Angeles said.