MANILA — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has made new appointments to key positions in the Justice department, a month after he took office.

He named 3 new undersecretaries — veteran litigator Jesse Andres, former DOJ assistant secretary Geronimo Sy and lawyer Jose Cadiz, Jr, based on the appointment paper dated July 29.

Undersecretary Deo Marco will stay on while Assistant Secretary Nicholas Felix Ty has been promoted to undersecretary.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla confirmed the new appointments to ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

Andres, Sy and Marco also confirmed their appointments.

Andres, who replaced Usec. Adrian Sugay, will oversee the National Prosecution Service.

He previously served as chief of staff to former Vice President Noli de Castro and, prior to that, was co-head of the litigation department of Ponce Enrile Cayetano Bautista Reyes & Manalastas Law Offices (PECABAR) before founding his own law firm.

Sy, who served as assistant secretary from 2008 to 2016, will focus on priority initiatives.

Remulla said he is waiting for 2 more undersecretary appointments.

In addition to appointments for undersecretary, 2 DOJ assistant secretaries were also named — Jose Arturo Malvar and Majken Anika Gran-Ong.

