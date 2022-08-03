Magnitude 4 quake jolts Quezon province

MANILA — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Quezon province past noon on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The shallow quake struck 14 kilometers northeast of Alabat town at 12:38 p.m.

It was tectonic in origin and was felt at Intensity 4 in the same town, state seismologists said.

A "moderately strong" shaking, Intensity 4 temblor is generally felt by people indoors and by some people outdoors. Light sleepers are awakened when an earthquake this strong hits, according to Phivolcs. Its vibration feels like the passing of a heavy truck.

Damage and aftershocks are not expected after the earthquake.

Instrumental Intensities were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Alabat, Quezon

Intensity II - Guinayangan, Quezon

Intensity I - Gumaca, Quezon

The Philippines lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making earthquakes a common occurrence.

A magnitude 7.0 quake struck Abra on July 27, which was felt in many other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. It left at least 10 people dead, hundreds of others injured and damage on houses and a number of infrastructure.

