Preparations go underway at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The House of Representatives has elected its delegates to two powerful bodies—the Commission on Appointments (CA) and the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET).

For the CA, the House elected the following:

Pangasinan Rep. Ramon Guico Jr.

Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla

Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo

Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund “Lray” Villafuerte Jr.

Negros Oriental Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria

Bacolod City Rep. Greg Gasataya

SAGIP Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Ty Pimentel

GP PARTY Partylist Rep. Jose Gay Padiernos.

For the HRET, the House elected:

Davao City Rep. Vincent Garcia

Cebu Rep. Pablo John Garcia

Batangas Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes

Davao Oriental Rep. Nelson Dayanghirang

Bulacan Rep. Linabelle Ruth Villarica

ABONO Rep. Robert Raymund Estrella.

These bodies are considered plum positions in the hierarchy of the chamber. The CA has a say on who sits in the administration as they can confirm or reject presidential appointees.

Under the Article 6, Section 18 of the 1987 Constitution, the CA consists of the President of the Senate, as ex-officio Chairman, twelve Senators, and twelve Members of the House of Representatives, elected by each House on the basis of proportional representation from the political parties and parties of organizations registered under the party-list system.

The Constitution mandates in Article 7, Section 16 that the "President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Commission on Appointments, appoint the heads of the executive departments, ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, or officers of the armed forces from the rank of colonel or naval captain, and other officers whose appointments are vested in him in this constitution."

The HRET meanwhile has a say in who sits in the House as it resolves electoral protests and cases pertaining to the members of the House.

It is composed of nine members, three of whom are Justices of the Supreme Court, as designated by the Chief Justice. The remaining six are members of the House.

The HRET shall be constituted within thirty days after the House of Representatives shall have been organized with the election of the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the plenary session also elected during the plenary session Bohol Rep. Kristine Alexie Tutor as chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation, and San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Florida “Rida” Robes as chairperson of the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.