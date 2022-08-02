Cebu Mayor Michael Rama tests positive for COVID

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama. Cebu City Information Office/Handout

CEBU CITY – Mayor Michael Rama has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday.

This is the first time the mayor contracted COVID-19.

Rama, who was asymptomatic, was supposed to be in a meeting at Malacañang set Tuesday afternoon, but a couple of RT-PCR tests yielded positive results.

According to Dr. Mary Jean P. Loreche, consultant of health and hospital operations, the mayor is "well and (there is) nothing to worry about his condition”.

He is in quarantine based on the basic protocol for a fully vaccinated individual already with a booster shot.

Loreche said the mayor having been fully vaccinated and having acquired a booster shot “definitely contributed to his being asymptomatic positive”.

“To the rest of the citizenry who have received only one primary shot, to get their second dose soon. To those who have not yet, 'PaBakunaTa na gyod', mga ka'Sugbo," said Rama, who will be working from home and will not be taking a leave of absence.

"I am very much connected and will work with meetings, and convergences via Zoom." – Report from Annie Perez