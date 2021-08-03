5 cops tagged in online seller's kidnap-slay dismissed

MANILA — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of 5 police officers allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of an online seller in Nueva Ecija.

In a statement, Eleazar identified Police Corporal Julius Alcantara, Police Staff Sergeants Benedict Matias Reyes, June Malillin, and Drextemir Esmundo, and Police Master Sergeant Rowen Martin as among the 7 suspects in the killing of Nadia Casar.

Casar's burnt cadaver was recovered in a farm in Palayan City on Monday, authorities said.

The farm caretaker, Dario Robarios, told authorities that the policemen ordered him to bury the cadaver, which was placed in a sack.

According to the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), Casar and a Grab driver she hired were kidnapped by at least 5 men last July 20 in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija.

The driver was robbed of his cellphone and P4,500 cash before being released by kidnappers the next day, according to the PNP-AKG.

Eleazar said he directed the PNP Internal Affairs Service to immediately initiate summary dismissal proceedings against the policemen.

"Mariin nating kinokondena ang pangyayaring ito. Sinisiguro ko sa inyong masisibak sa serbisyo at pananagutin natin sa batas ang lahat ng pulis na sangkot sa pagdukot at pagpatay kay Nadia Casar," he said.

(We condemn this incident. I will make sure that the policemen involved in the kidnapping and killing of Nadia Casar will be dismissed from the service and held accountable.)

The police chief assured Casar's family of justice.

Reyes, Malillin, Alcantara, and Robarios are in police custody while Martin, Esmundo, and another suspect, Franklin Macapagal, remain at large.

Appropriate charges have been filed against the suspects at the Department of Justice, Eleazar said.

Eleazar also ordered an investigation to determine if other police officers are involved in kidnap-for-ransom activities.

— With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

